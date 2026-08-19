Primer Price Today

The live Primer (PR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current PR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PR.

Primer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 170,932, with a circulating supply of 286.17M PR. During the last 24 hours, PR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00232342, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PR moved +0.05% in the last hour and +18.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 604.94.

Primer (PR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 170.93K$ 170.93K $ 170.93K Volume (24H) $ 604.94$ 604.94 $ 604.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 170.93K$ 170.93K $ 170.93K Circulation Supply 286.17M 286.17M 286.17M Total Supply 286,166,606.6417993 286,166,606.6417993 286,166,606.6417993

The current Market Cap of Primer is $ 170.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 604.94. The circulating supply of PR is 286.17M, with a total supply of 286166606.6417993. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 170.93K.