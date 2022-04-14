Price Ai (PRICEAI) Information

Price Ai aims to empower cryptocurrency holders by providing a unique investment opportunity that rewards users with 5% Base ETH rewards simply for holding the token.

Functionality: Price Ai operates on a dedicated smart contract that not only delivers passive income but also integrates real-time price alerts through a custom bot, tailored to enhance user engagement and investment strategies. The bot will not only give you signals it will also trade for you. This feature ensures that holders are always informed about price movements, maximizing their gains.