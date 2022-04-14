PressDog (PRESS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PressDog (PRESS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PressDog (PRESS) Information PressDog ($PRESS) is a vibrant community token on the Solana blockchain, characterized by its unique and endearing mascot, a squished dog. This token embodies the spirit of fun and community engagement, offering its holders not just a financial asset, but also a symbol of camaraderie and shared enthusiasm. The $PRESS token aims to foster a lively and supportive community where members can collaborate, share ideas, and enjoy the creative and humorous aspects of the memecoin culture. Official Website: https://pressdog.xyz Buy PRESS Now!

PressDog (PRESS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PressDog (PRESS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.07K $ 14.07K $ 14.07K Total Supply: $ 960.15M $ 960.15M $ 960.15M Circulating Supply: $ 960.15M $ 960.15M $ 960.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.07K $ 14.07K $ 14.07K All-Time High: $ 0.00132783 $ 0.00132783 $ 0.00132783 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PressDog (PRESS) price

PressDog (PRESS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PressDog (PRESS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRESS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRESS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRESS's tokenomics, explore PRESS token's live price!

