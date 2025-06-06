President Red Price (PRESI)
The live price of President Red (PRESI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRESI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key President Red Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- President Red price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRESI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRESI price information.
During today, the price change of President Red to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of President Red to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of President Red to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of President Red to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+20.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of President Red: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-14.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
President Red $PRESI President Red $PRESI is the groundbreaking crypto token launched by the dynamic artist Sexy Red on the Solana blockchain. Offering fans exclusive access to early music releases, special events, and unique merchandise, $PRESI merges music and decentralized finance in a revolutionary way. Join the $PRESI community and be part of an exciting new era in entertainment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRESI to VND
₫--
|1 PRESI to AUD
A$--
|1 PRESI to GBP
￡--
|1 PRESI to EUR
€--
|1 PRESI to USD
$--
|1 PRESI to MYR
RM--
|1 PRESI to TRY
₺--
|1 PRESI to JPY
¥--
|1 PRESI to RUB
₽--
|1 PRESI to INR
₹--
|1 PRESI to IDR
Rp--
|1 PRESI to KRW
₩--
|1 PRESI to PHP
₱--
|1 PRESI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PRESI to BRL
R$--
|1 PRESI to CAD
C$--
|1 PRESI to BDT
৳--
|1 PRESI to NGN
₦--
|1 PRESI to UAH
₴--
|1 PRESI to VES
Bs--
|1 PRESI to PKR
Rs--
|1 PRESI to KZT
₸--
|1 PRESI to THB
฿--
|1 PRESI to TWD
NT$--
|1 PRESI to AED
د.إ--
|1 PRESI to CHF
Fr--
|1 PRESI to HKD
HK$--
|1 PRESI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PRESI to MXN
$--