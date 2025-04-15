Presearch Price (PRE)
The live price of Presearch (PRE) today is 0.00448834 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.65M USD. PRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Presearch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Presearch price change within the day is +3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 590.00M USD
During today, the price change of Presearch to USD was $ +0.00014622.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Presearch to USD was $ -0.0009010288.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Presearch to USD was $ -0.0016722773.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Presearch to USD was $ -0.005737705860811219.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00014622
|+3.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009010288
|-20.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016722773
|-37.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005737705860811219
|-56.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Presearch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+3.37%
-2.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch Tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. In a world where one company controls 77% of all searches, influencing trillions of dollars in spending, shaping perceptions and effectively acting as the primary gatekeeper to the Internet, a new, open and community-driven search engine is a necessity. Presearch has an innovative go-to-market strategy to target the most frequent searchers - web workers - and gain early adoption, on our way to releasing future versions of the open source platform that will utilize a blockchain-based index, curated by the community.
