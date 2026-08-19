Predictions Price Today

The live Predictions (PRDT) price today is $ 1.071, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.071 per PRDT.

Predictions currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,699,727, with a circulating supply of 24.00M PRDT. During the last 24 hours, PRDT traded between $ 1.065 (low) and $ 1.071 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.997561.

In short-term performance, PRDT moved +0.02% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.74K.

Predictions (PRDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.70M$ 25.70M $ 25.70M Volume (24H) $ 28.74K$ 28.74K $ 28.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.25M$ 64.25M $ 64.25M Circulation Supply 24.00M 24.00M 24.00M Total Supply 60,000,000.0 60,000,000.0 60,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Predictions is $ 25.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.74K. The circulating supply of PRDT is 24.00M, with a total supply of 60000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.25M.