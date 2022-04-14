predict (PREDICT) Tokenomics
Price Prediction Markets on Avalanche. Take a Chance, predict the Future.
Chance Markets is a fun and easy way to participate in decentralized prediction markets. It's a peer-to-peer platform where you can bet on whether the price of an asset will go up or down within a set time limit.
Playing Chance Markets lets you test your foresight to earn rewards. Use your market knowledge or gut feeling to predict if the price will go up or down in the near future. Get it right and you’ll collect a share of the round’s prize pool!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for predict (PREDICT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of predict (PREDICT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PREDICT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PREDICT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
