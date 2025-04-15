predict Price (PREDICT)
The live price of predict (PREDICT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.54K USD. PREDICT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key predict Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- predict price change within the day is +0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 42.00M USD
During today, the price change of predict to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of predict to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of predict to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of predict to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of predict: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.71%
+18.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Price Prediction Markets on Avalanche. Take a Chance, predict the Future. Chance Markets is a fun and easy way to participate in decentralized prediction markets. It's a peer-to-peer platform where you can bet on whether the price of an asset will go up or down within a set time limit. Playing Chance Markets lets you test your foresight to earn rewards. Use your market knowledge or gut feeling to predict if the price will go up or down in the near future. Get it right and you’ll collect a share of the round’s prize pool!
