What is Predi by Virtuals (PREDI)

PrediBot is an AI agent that enables users to create and place onchain predictions by simply tweeting on X. Built on the PredictBase protocol by the PredictBase team, including an engineer from Amazon, PrediBot brings decentralized prediction markets to everyday users through seamless, natural interactions. Think of it as Polymarket, but with decentralized AI capabilities. Predibot is the first prediction market AI agent to interact with the AIXBT agent making it a key part of the ACP economy.

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Resource Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) How much is Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) worth today? The live PREDI price in USD is 0.01269561 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PREDI to USD price? $ 0.01269561 . Check out The current price of PREDI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Predi by Virtuals? The market cap for PREDI is $ 6.31M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PREDI? The circulating supply of PREDI is 498.97M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PREDI? PREDI achieved an ATH price of 0.01911756 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PREDI? PREDI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of PREDI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PREDI is -- USD . Will PREDI go higher this year? PREDI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PREDI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

