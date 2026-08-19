Precious Metals USD Price Today

The live Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) price today is $ 0.613656, with a 2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.613656 per PMUSD.

Precious Metals USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 57,684,149, with a circulating supply of 94.00M PMUSD. During the last 24 hours, PMUSD traded between $ 0.598603 (low) and $ 0.626186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.113327.

In short-term performance, PMUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.00K.

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.68M$ 57.68M $ 57.68M Volume (24H) $ 31.00K$ 31.00K $ 31.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.68M$ 57.68M $ 57.68M Circulation Supply 94.00M 94.00M 94.00M Total Supply 94,001,203.62222221 94,001,203.62222221 94,001,203.62222221

The current Market Cap of Precious Metals USD is $ 57.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.00K. The circulating supply of PMUSD is 94.00M, with a total supply of 94001203.62222221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.68M.