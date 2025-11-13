Praxis (PRXS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Praxis (PRXS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 1.67M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.67M
All-Time High: $ 0.071311
All-Time Low: $ 0.00293899
Current Price: $ 0.01660091

Praxis (PRXS) Information
Praxis is a decentralized mesh network for AI Agent-to-Agent communication. Built on Ethereum, it enables autonomous agents to self-organize, collaborate, and evolve without central servers or gatekeepers. Using self-sovereign identity, local execution, and zero-knowledge proofs, Praxis establishes a trustless, privacy-preserving foundation for AI systems to coordinate in the open on your terms, not theirs.
Official Website: https://prxs.ai/

Praxis (PRXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Praxis (PRXS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRXS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRXS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRXS's tokenomics, explore PRXS token's live price!

