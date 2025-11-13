Powerloom is the next-gen data layer for onchain consumer applications like DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, and more. It powers Web3 data apps that don’t want to spend millions of dollars on building or maintaining data access systems, RPC subscriptions, and data SaaS subscriptions. Powerloom helps them reduce operational costs, optimizing instead for scalability, flexibility, and agility. Every data point in every dataset generated by Powerloom is peer-validated, backed by consensus, and present on IPFS for complete transparency and trust.