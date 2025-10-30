Powerloom (POWER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0045682 24H High $ 0.00680472 All Time High $ 0.330112 Lowest Price $ 0.00426987 Price Change (1H) +0.24% Price Change (1D) -2.54% Price Change (7D) -0.47%

Powerloom (POWER) real-time price is $0.00488049. Over the past 24 hours, POWER traded between a low of $ 0.0045682 and a high of $ 0.00680472, showing active market volatility. POWER's all-time high price is $ 0.330112, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00426987.

In terms of short-term performance, POWER has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, -2.54% over 24 hours, and -0.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Powerloom (POWER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 765.12K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.88M Circulation Supply 156.77M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Powerloom is $ 765.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POWER is 156.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.88M.