$POWER is a movement, a mission, and a mindset. Inspired by Power, the majestic white rhino, it stands as a symbol of strength, unity, resilience, and unstoppable momentum.

Now, his legacy roams forever on the Solana blockchain.

Together, we charge ahead. Together, we carry Power’s story as a beacon of hope and a reminder of what we can achieve when we unite as one. This is the heart of $POWER—a force that is unstoppable, unbreakable, and unwavering.