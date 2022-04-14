Discover key insights into POSTHUMAN (PHMN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

POSTHUMAN (PHMN) Information

The purpose of PHMN to distribute voting power and responsibilities of POSTHUMAN Validator among it's delegators.

We're on the way of becoming the First Decentralized Validator!

It has own tokenomics, where we're adding 20% of validator's income to PHMN Liquidity on Junoswap.com

Next steps are to bring the voting power to this token. It's already can be locked in our own DAS (Decentralized Autonomous Syncronization it's like the DAS but we've syncronized, nobody organized us)

More details about it you could find in our tokenomics or watch videos or track our githubs and so on! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lzDFbjK-ik https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HF-8gEocZ7o

You could find our DAS here: https://daodao.zone/dao/juno1h5ex5dn62arjwvwkh88r475dap8qppmmec4sgxzmtdn5tnmke3lqwpplgg