Possum (PSM) Tokenomics
Possum (PSM) Information
Possum Labs is a team dedicated to creating new financial products which promote credible neutrality, transparency and collaboration.
While these products may serve completely different functions, each one will have a positive sum nature (hence the name Possum). Each product will benefit all users at nobody’s expense. Using DeFi’s inherent composability, Possum Labs aims to create new financial products featuring greater capital efficiency and better incentive structures than what the current financial system can offer. Our first product, Portals, is slated to launch in Q4 2023. Each Portal taps an underlying yield source and unlocks future yield for depositors right now, instantly.
Portals lets yield time travel; if you deposit $100 of a token with 20% APY, you can claim that $20 immediately rather than having to wait a year. The more a user claims upfront, the longer they’ll need to wait to withdraw their deposit.
Possum (PSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Possum (PSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Possum (PSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Possum (PSM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
