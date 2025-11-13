Portals is a browser-based, no-code game creation platform designed to unlock the full potential of user-generated content (UGC). By combining easy-to-use game-building tools with a tokenized asset layer, Portals allows creators to not only build and publish games—but also participate in a shared economic network that supports ownership, growth, and revenue generation.

Portals builds on this momentum by introducing new primitives that supercharge the UGC model. Games built on Portals exist within a shared, interconnected ecosystem where tokenized assets can move between games and users—enabling network effects that benefit creators and players alike. Importantly, this interoperability is native to Portals and optimized for games within the ecosystem, creating a flywheel of engagement and value across the network.