Portals (PORTALS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02266887 $ 0.02266887 $ 0.02266887 24H Low $ 0.02660839 $ 0.02660839 $ 0.02660839 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02266887$ 0.02266887 $ 0.02266887 24H High $ 0.02660839$ 0.02660839 $ 0.02660839 All Time High $ 0.269855$ 0.269855 $ 0.269855 Lowest Price $ 0.02298721$ 0.02298721 $ 0.02298721 Price Change (1H) -3.57% Price Change (1D) -15.04% Price Change (7D) -28.75% Price Change (7D) -28.75%

Portals (PORTALS) real-time price is $0.02250045. Over the past 24 hours, PORTALS traded between a low of $ 0.02266887 and a high of $ 0.02660839, showing active market volatility. PORTALS's all-time high price is $ 0.269855, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02298721.

In terms of short-term performance, PORTALS has changed by -3.57% over the past hour, -15.04% over 24 hours, and -28.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Portals (PORTALS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.18M$ 5.18M $ 5.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.53M$ 22.53M $ 22.53M Circulation Supply 230.00M 230.00M 230.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Portals is $ 5.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PORTALS is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.53M.