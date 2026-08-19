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The live Populous price today is 0.099617 USD.PPT market cap is 5,215,377 USD. Track real-time PPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Populous price today is 0.099617 USD.PPT market cap is 5,215,377 USD. Track real-time PPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Populous Price (PPT)

Unlisted

1 PPT to USD Live Price:

$0.099585
$0.099585$0.099585
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Populous (PPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:42:26 (UTC+8)

Populous Price Today

The live Populous (PPT) price today is $ 0.099617, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.099617 per PPT.

Populous currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,215,377, with a circulating supply of 52.35M PPT. During the last 24 hours, PPT traded between $ 0.095352 (low) and $ 0.100846 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 75.19, while the all-time low was $ 0.00662912.

In short-term performance, PPT moved -0.41% in the last hour and +22.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 599.14.

Populous (PPT) Market Information

$ 5.22M
$ 5.22M$ 5.22M

$ 599.14
$ 599.14$ 599.14

$ 5.31M
$ 5.31M$ 5.31M

52.35M
52.35M 52.35M

53,252,246.0
53,252,246.0 53,252,246.0

The current Market Cap of Populous is $ 5.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 599.14. The circulating supply of PPT is 52.35M, with a total supply of 53252246.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.31M.

Populous Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.095352
$ 0.095352$ 0.095352
24H Low
$ 0.100846
$ 0.100846$ 0.100846
24H High

$ 0.095352
$ 0.095352$ 0.095352

$ 0.100846
$ 0.100846$ 0.100846

$ 75.19
$ 75.19$ 75.19

$ 0.00662912
$ 0.00662912$ 0.00662912

-0.41%

-1.82%

+22.05%

+22.05%

Populous (PPT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Populous to USD was $ -0.001846698794497004.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Populous to USD was $ +0.0048681034.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Populous to USD was $ +0.2302318816.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Populous to USD was $ -0.00000040550735788.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001846698794497004-1.82%
30 Days$ +0.0048681034+4.89%
60 Days$ +0.2302318816+231.12%
90 Days$ -0.00000040550735788-0.00%

Price Prediction for Populous

Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PPT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Populous could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Populous will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PPT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Populous Price Prediction.

What is Populous (PPT)

Populous is a peer-to-peer invoice platform founded in 2017 at a high point in the blockchain and cryptocurrency craze. It makes use of blockchain's distributed ledger technology to provide a global trading platform for invoice financing. According to the Populous website, "invoice finance is a form of funding that instantly unlocks the cash tied up in outstanding sales invoices. Business owners allow invoice buyers to buy invoices at a discounted rate in order to unlock their cash quicker. Once invoices are paid by the invoice debtor, the invoice buyer receives the amount previously agreed upon."

In order to offer funds to invoice sellers, Populous maintains a Liquidity Pool. This is tied in with the Populous cryptocurrency (PPT). An investor securitizes PPT by making an initial purchase. PPT is then held in escrow as collateral throughout the process. Transactions between invoice buyers and sellers take place with Pokens, exchanged for PPT and used as the currency for buying and selling invoices, either drawing from or contributing to the Liquidity Pool in the process. As a result of this built-in liquidity component, Populous at this point requires no transaction fees. In fact, the only fees levied are those associated with late payments. Populous invoice transactions can cover a huge array of industries, including many which are not typically available to traditional financing companies.

The PPT tokens not released during the ICO were retained by the founding and development team. PPT can either be held or used as collateral to invest in Populous invoices. In exchange for collateralizing, you’re given an amount of Pokens based on a percentage of market value. Currently it’s the lesser of 50%, or a 30 day market average. These are automatically used to purchase an invoice. If the invoice is repaid, you receive both your PPT investment and Pokens profit.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Populous

What is the live price of Populous?

The current valuation sits at £0.07342639624183605000, showing a price movement of -1.82% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect PPT?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Populous's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £3844186.61626588005000, Populous stands at rank #1497, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

PPT recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is PPT today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.07028272016273880000 and £0.07433227617177990000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Populous?

Factors include circulating supply (52351287.91992336 tokens), adoption trends within Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions,Energi Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Populous

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:42:26 (UTC+8)

Populous (PPT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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