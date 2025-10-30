Popi (POPI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0011745 24H High $ 0.00146295 All Time High $ 0.00146295 Lowest Price $ 0.00030755 Price Change (1H) -2.58% Price Change (1D) +18.54% Price Change (7D) +78.36%

Popi (POPI) real-time price is $0.00140697. Over the past 24 hours, POPI traded between a low of $ 0.0011745 and a high of $ 0.00146295, showing active market volatility. POPI's all-time high price is $ 0.00146295, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00030755.

In terms of short-term performance, POPI has changed by -2.58% over the past hour, +18.54% over 24 hours, and +78.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Popi (POPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.41M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.41M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Popi is $ 1.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POPI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.41M.