POPG Price (POPG)
The live price of POPG (POPG) today is 0.050314 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. POPG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key POPG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- POPG price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the POPG to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of POPG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of POPG to USD was $ -0.0014614103.
In the past 60 days, the price change of POPG to USD was $ -0.0043982637.
In the past 90 days, the price change of POPG to USD was $ -0.007766561063405374.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014614103
|-2.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043982637
|-8.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007766561063405374
|-13.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of POPG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.00%
-0.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in mid-2024, POPG is a Web3 entertainment ecosystem designed to enhance user engagement across rewards, iGaming, and live events. The project centers around the POPG Token, an entertainment utility token that provides users access across the ecosystem's platforms. POPG consists of three interconnected platforms: POP.VIP: A tiered VIP rewards system that allows users to earn rebates by saving $POPG. Higher levels offer bigger rebates that can be redeemed for entertainment products and services. The tier system also acts as a qualifier for the exclusive events platform. POP.GAME: An iGaming platform focused on transparency and responsibility. POP.GAME builds its policies with community input, offering an alternative to traditional iGaming. POP.LIVE: An exclusive platform for premium event access. Based on users' levels in POP.VIP, they receive exclusive access to purchase tickets for concerts, sports matches, and other major events. The project takes a community-centric approach, making community involvement a central aspect of the development process and gathering input to continuously improve the ecosystem. POPG is strongly focused on maximizing the utility of its token and ecosystem, aiming to offer a seamless and rewarding entertainment experience.
