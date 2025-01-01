POPEYE (POPEYE) Tokenomics

POPEYE (POPEYE) Tokenomics

The $POPEYE project is a fair-launch meme coin built on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) blockchain, celebrating the iconic and timeless character Popeye, who is now in the public domain as of January 1, 2025. By embracing the public domain Popeye, the project seeks to embody his values of strength, resilience, and community spirit in a modern, decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The $POPEYE ecosystem focuses on:

Public-Domain Legacy: Leveraging the Popeye character in ways that align with his public usage rights, ensuring a respectful and creative homage to the beloved figure. Popeyetonomics: A transparent and community-driven approach to tokenomics, fostering fair distribution and long-term sustainability. Community Empowerment: Offering exclusive token-gated perks, such as channels in the POPEYE OpenChat community, to reward active participation and encourage a strong community bond. Fair Launch Commitment: Ensuring equitable access for everyone, with no private sales or preferential treatment. As the first major meme coin on the ICP blockchain to celebrate a public-domain icon, $POPEYE combines humour, nostalgia, and decentralized innovation to create a unique and engaging cryptocurrency project for all.

Official Website:
https://popeyethesailor.fun/

Market Cap:
$ 30.93K
Total Supply:
$ 999.70M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 30.93K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00074443
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002389
Current Price:
$ 0
POPEYE (POPEYE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of POPEYE (POPEYE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of POPEYE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many POPEYE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand POPEYE's tokenomics, explore POPEYE token's live price!

POPEYE Price Prediction

Want to know where POPEYE might be heading? Our POPEYE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

