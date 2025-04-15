POPEYE Price (POPEYE)
The live price of POPEYE (POPEYE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.72K USD. POPEYE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key POPEYE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- POPEYE price change within the day is +2.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.70M USD
During today, the price change of POPEYE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of POPEYE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of POPEYE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of POPEYE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of POPEYE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
+2.53%
-13.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $POPEYE project is a fair-launch meme coin built on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) blockchain, celebrating the iconic and timeless character Popeye, who is now in the public domain as of January 1, 2025. By embracing the public domain Popeye, the project seeks to embody his values of strength, resilience, and community spirit in a modern, decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem. The $POPEYE ecosystem focuses on: Public-Domain Legacy: Leveraging the Popeye character in ways that align with his public usage rights, ensuring a respectful and creative homage to the beloved figure. Popeyetonomics: A transparent and community-driven approach to tokenomics, fostering fair distribution and long-term sustainability. Community Empowerment: Offering exclusive token-gated perks, such as channels in the POPEYE OpenChat community, to reward active participation and encourage a strong community bond. Fair Launch Commitment: Ensuring equitable access for everyone, with no private sales or preferential treatment. As the first major meme coin on the ICP blockchain to celebrate a public-domain icon, $POPEYE combines humour, nostalgia, and decentralized innovation to create a unique and engaging cryptocurrency project for all.
