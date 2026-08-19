PoP Planet Price Today

The live PoP Planet (P) price today is $ 0,02943656, with a 0,25% change over the past 24 hours. The current P to USD conversion rate is $ 0,02943656 per P.

PoP Planet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4 112 446, with a circulating supply of 140,00M P. During the last 24 hours, P traded between $ 0,02899369 (low) and $ 0,03107596 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,730507, while the all-time low was $ 0,00697353.

In short-term performance, P moved +0,16% in the last hour and +147,03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 302,19K.

PoP Planet (P) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4,11M$ 4,11M $ 4,11M Volume (24H) $ 302,19K$ 302,19K $ 302,19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29,37M$ 29,37M $ 29,37M Circulation Supply 140,00M 140,00M 140,00M Total Supply 1 000 000 000,0 1 000 000 000,0 1 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of PoP Planet is $ 4,11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 302,19K. The circulating supply of P is 140,00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29,37M.