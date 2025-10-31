Ponzimon (PONZI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00909039 $ 0.00909039 $ 0.00909039 24H Low $ 0.01078569 $ 0.01078569 $ 0.01078569 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00909039$ 0.00909039 $ 0.00909039 24H High $ 0.01078569$ 0.01078569 $ 0.01078569 All Time High $ 0.519954$ 0.519954 $ 0.519954 Lowest Price $ 0.00421223$ 0.00421223 $ 0.00421223 Price Change (1H) +0.35% Price Change (1D) -13.72% Price Change (7D) -27.25% Price Change (7D) -27.25%

Ponzimon (PONZI) real-time price is $0.00912764. Over the past 24 hours, PONZI traded between a low of $ 0.00909039 and a high of $ 0.01078569, showing active market volatility. PONZI's all-time high price is $ 0.519954, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00421223.

In terms of short-term performance, PONZI has changed by +0.35% over the past hour, -13.72% over 24 hours, and -27.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ponzimon (PONZI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.29K$ 69.29K $ 69.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.12K$ 111.12K $ 111.12K Circulation Supply 7.59M 7.59M 7.59M Total Supply 12,173,879.745566 12,173,879.745566 12,173,879.745566

The current Market Cap of Ponzimon is $ 69.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PONZI is 7.59M, with a total supply of 12173879.745566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.12K.