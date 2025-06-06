Ponzichu Price (PCHU)
The live price of Ponzichu (PCHU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 301.13K USD. PCHU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ponzichu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ponzichu price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PCHU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PCHU price information.
During today, the price change of Ponzichu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ponzichu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ponzichu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ponzichu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ponzichu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ponzichu ($PCHU) is a memecoin launched on the SUI blockchain, inspired by the cultural icon Pikachu. While humorous and meme-driven in its branding, the token introduces a deflationary mechanic designed to sustain long-term holder value: 2% of every transaction is automatically used to buy back $PCHU on the open market and send it to a burn wallet, reducing supply permanently. Ponzichu brings together the fun of meme culture and the innovation of automatic on-chain tokenomics.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PCHU to VND
₫--
|1 PCHU to AUD
A$--
|1 PCHU to GBP
￡--
|1 PCHU to EUR
€--
|1 PCHU to USD
$--
|1 PCHU to MYR
RM--
|1 PCHU to TRY
₺--
|1 PCHU to JPY
¥--
|1 PCHU to RUB
₽--
|1 PCHU to INR
₹--
|1 PCHU to IDR
Rp--
|1 PCHU to KRW
₩--
|1 PCHU to PHP
₱--
|1 PCHU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PCHU to BRL
R$--
|1 PCHU to CAD
C$--
|1 PCHU to BDT
৳--
|1 PCHU to NGN
₦--
|1 PCHU to UAH
₴--
|1 PCHU to VES
Bs--
|1 PCHU to PKR
Rs--
|1 PCHU to KZT
₸--
|1 PCHU to THB
฿--
|1 PCHU to TWD
NT$--
|1 PCHU to AED
د.إ--
|1 PCHU to CHF
Fr--
|1 PCHU to HKD
HK$--
|1 PCHU to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PCHU to MXN
$--