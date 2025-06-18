Pondo Price (PNDO)
The live price of Pondo (PNDO) today is 0.0057578 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PNDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pondo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pondo price change within the day is +0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Pondo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pondo to USD was $ -0.0004620122.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pondo to USD was $ -0.0024380477.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pondo to USD was $ -0.004243485999505028.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004620122
|-8.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024380477
|-42.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004243485999505028
|-42.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pondo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.74%
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pondo is the first liquid staking protocol on Aleo, letting you stake $ALEO and still keep your funds liquid with $pALEO. No more locking up your assets—stake, earn, and stay flexible. We automatically delegate to the best-performing validators, ensuring maximum rewards while keeping things decentralized. Pondo also introduces $PNDO, the protocol’s rewards token, which gives holders a share of staking revenue. And big news—$PNDO is the first Aleo token to be listed on a centralized exchange (Gate.io, Feb 10, 2025). 🔹 Why Pondo? ✅ Stake without locking up your $ALEO ✅ Earn rewards while staying liquid with $pALEO ✅ Auto-delegation to top validators for max APY ✅ $PNDO rewards token—real protocol revenue ✅ First Aleo token listed on a CEX (Gate.io)
Understanding the tokenomics of Pondo (PNDO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 PNDO to VND
₫151.516507
|1 PNDO to AUD
A$0.008809434
|1 PNDO to GBP
￡0.004260772
|1 PNDO to EUR
€0.004951708
|1 PNDO to USD
$0.0057578
|1 PNDO to MYR
RM0.02447065
|1 PNDO to TRY
₺0.227605834
|1 PNDO to JPY
¥0.834823422
|1 PNDO to RUB
₽0.452102456
|1 PNDO to INR
₹0.497876966
|1 PNDO to IDR
Rp94.390148832
|1 PNDO to KRW
₩7.909029236
|1 PNDO to PHP
₱0.32905827
|1 PNDO to EGP
￡E.0.290308276
|1 PNDO to BRL
R$0.031610322
|1 PNDO to CAD
C$0.007830608
|1 PNDO to BDT
৳0.703833472
|1 PNDO to NGN
₦8.899198102
|1 PNDO to UAH
₴0.239121434
|1 PNDO to VES
Bs0.5872956
|1 PNDO to PKR
Rs1.631069584
|1 PNDO to KZT
₸2.986398126
|1 PNDO to THB
฿0.18770428
|1 PNDO to TWD
NT$0.17014299
|1 PNDO to AED
د.إ0.021131126
|1 PNDO to CHF
Fr0.004663818
|1 PNDO to HKD
HK$0.045141152
|1 PNDO to MAD
.د.م0.052453558
|1 PNDO to MXN
$0.109283044