Polymarket USD Price Today

The live Polymarket USD (PUSD) price today is $ 0.999889, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999889 per PUSD.

Polymarket USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 174,227,269, with a circulating supply of 174.25M PUSD. During the last 24 hours, PUSD traded between $ 0.999355 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.071, while the all-time low was $ 0.988297.

In short-term performance, PUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.47K.

Polymarket USD (PUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.23M$ 174.23M $ 174.23M Volume (24H) $ 18.47K$ 18.47K $ 18.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.23M$ 174.23M $ 174.23M Circulation Supply 174.25M 174.25M 174.25M Total Supply 460,219,493.078442 460,219,493.078442 460,219,493.078442

The current Market Cap of Polymarket USD is $ 174.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.47K. The circulating supply of PUSD is 174.25M, with a total supply of 460219493.078442. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.23M.