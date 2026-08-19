Polymarket PreStocks Price Today

The live Polymarket PreStocks (POLYMARKET) price today is $ 139.78, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLYMARKET to USD conversion rate is $ 139.78 per POLYMARKET.

Polymarket PreStocks currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 673,592, with a circulating supply of 4.82K POLYMARKET. During the last 24 hours, POLYMARKET traded between $ 139.77 (low) and $ 147.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 193.79, while the all-time low was $ 102.16.

In short-term performance, POLYMARKET moved -- in the last hour and -9.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.27K.

Polymarket PreStocks (POLYMARKET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 673.59K$ 673.59K $ 673.59K Volume (24H) $ 13.27K$ 13.27K $ 13.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 673.59K$ 673.59K $ 673.59K Circulation Supply 4.82K 4.82K 4.82K Total Supply 4,818.966860053 4,818.966860053 4,818.966860053

The current Market Cap of Polymarket PreStocks is $ 673.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.27K. The circulating supply of POLYMARKET is 4.82K, with a total supply of 4818.966860053. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 673.59K.