Polygen (PGEN) Information

Polygen is the Community’s Launchpad, the first truly decentralized launchpad where projects are free to innovate, experiment and launch their ventures with no gatekeepers, no whitelist and no whales.

Projects have complete freedom to decide how much they want to raise, what auction mechanism they want to use, how they do their tiering, and they can operate any Project round (seed, private, public), or connect rounds.

At Polygen, we have created a huge opportunity for a rich and diverse community that is focused on the long-term success of Projects. To participate in a raise, simply complete our KYC process, and you are able to fund the Projects you love!