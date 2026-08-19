Polyfactual Price Today

The live Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLYFACTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POLYFACTS.

Polyfactual currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 108,718, with a circulating supply of 999.96M POLYFACTS. During the last 24 hours, POLYFACTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01564973, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POLYFACTS moved -0.31% in the last hour and -12.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.96K.

Polyfactual (POLYFACTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.72K$ 108.72K $ 108.72K Volume (24H) $ 1.96K$ 1.96K $ 1.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.72K$ 108.72K $ 108.72K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,962,808.577346 999,962,808.577346 999,962,808.577346

The current Market Cap of Polyfactual is $ 108.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.96K. The circulating supply of POLYFACTS is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999962808.577346. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.72K.