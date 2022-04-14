Polter (POLTER) Tokenomics
Polter is a decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing platform where depositors earn a percentage of the interest charged for borrowing. Since the cessation of the $GEIST platform on Fantom chain, there has been a demand for something similar to be available to the community. $POLTER was created to satisfy this demand using the same smart contract. Learning an important lesson from the previous protocol, flash-loans will be disabled on Polter. This will help to minimize risks to users of the platform.
Polter (POLTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Polter (POLTER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
