Polly Finance Price (POLLY)
The live price of Polly Finance (POLLY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. POLLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polly Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.00 USD
- Polly Finance price change within the day is -3.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the POLLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POLLY price information.
During today, the price change of Polly Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polly Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polly Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polly Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Polly Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-3.13%
+2.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polly Finance is a completely community-driven platform where users can create and manage diverse baskets of tokens on Polygon, called nests. Nests have autonomous rebalancing and yield farming in a variety of protocols. POLLY is the governance token for the Polly Finance platform. Holders can use their tokens to vote on proposals to further the ecosystem, including the composition of nests, strategies they will follow and the future direction of the project. POLLY can be earned by participating in the yield farming program, which distributes tokens to users of the platform. In order to create a Nest, you have to burn an amount of Polly. As the burning process is complex, the recipe for nDEFI will automatically buy and burn the right amount for you during the creation process. The amount of Polly to be burned is currently tied to the volume demand of your issuance order, but governance may vote to change this model.
