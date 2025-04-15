Polly DeFi Nest Price (NDEFI)
The live price of Polly DeFi Nest (NDEFI) today is 3.75 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NDEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polly DeFi Nest Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.40 USD
- Polly DeFi Nest price change within the day is -2.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NDEFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NDEFI price information.
During today, the price change of Polly DeFi Nest to USD was $ -0.100110403892232.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polly DeFi Nest to USD was $ -0.5709941250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polly DeFi Nest to USD was $ -1.5656043750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polly DeFi Nest to USD was $ -4.5194267178669.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.100110403892232
|-2.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.5709941250
|-15.22%
|60 Days
|$ -1.5656043750
|-41.74%
|90 Days
|$ -4.5194267178669
|-54.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polly DeFi Nest: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-2.60%
+3.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PollyFinance's nDEFI Nest is an automated, decentralized and non-custodial basket of tokens consisting of leading projects and protocols in the DeFi ecosystem. This "Nest" allows users to manage broad exposure to the key building blocks of the future of finance all while holding one token. The Nest system that holds these underlying tokens automatically allocates them to top farming opportunities so a users Nest can continue to grow, all while holding tokens across key projects in infrastructure, lending markets, decentralized exchanges, synthetics and yield aggregators. The Polly Finance nDEFI Nest values, allocations, reweighting and farming strategies are set by decentralized governance as voted on by the community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NDEFI to VND
₫96,153.75
|1 NDEFI to AUD
A$5.8875
|1 NDEFI to GBP
￡2.8125
|1 NDEFI to EUR
€3.3
|1 NDEFI to USD
$3.75
|1 NDEFI to MYR
RM16.5375
|1 NDEFI to TRY
₺142.8375
|1 NDEFI to JPY
¥535.9125
|1 NDEFI to RUB
₽308.4375
|1 NDEFI to INR
₹321.6
|1 NDEFI to IDR
Rp63,559.3125
|1 NDEFI to KRW
₩5,349.4875
|1 NDEFI to PHP
₱212.6625
|1 NDEFI to EGP
￡E.191.1375
|1 NDEFI to BRL
R$21.9
|1 NDEFI to CAD
C$5.175
|1 NDEFI to BDT
৳456.0375
|1 NDEFI to NGN
₦6,019.2375
|1 NDEFI to UAH
₴154.5375
|1 NDEFI to VES
Bs266.25
|1 NDEFI to PKR
Rs1,053.0375
|1 NDEFI to KZT
₸1,941.975
|1 NDEFI to THB
฿125.8875
|1 NDEFI to TWD
NT$121.65
|1 NDEFI to AED
د.إ13.7625
|1 NDEFI to CHF
Fr3.0375
|1 NDEFI to HKD
HK$29.0625
|1 NDEFI to MAD
.د.م34.8375
|1 NDEFI to MXN
$75.1875