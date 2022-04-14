Polkamarkets (POLK) Information

Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading, where users take positions on outcomes of real world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform on Polkadot.

Users can monetise their forecasts of future outcomes and events within an interoperable and decentralized infrastructure, where your beliefs become assets with financial value traded openly on the market.

Buy & Sell fractions of event outcomes, or even create your own events where others can take their own positions.

Participate & Provide Liquidity to Earn.