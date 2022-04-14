Polkamarkets (POLK) Tokenomics
Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading, where users take positions on outcomes of real world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform on Polkadot.
Users can monetise their forecasts of future outcomes and events within an interoperable and decentralized infrastructure, where your beliefs become assets with financial value traded openly on the market.
Buy & Sell fractions of event outcomes, or even create your own events where others can take their own positions.
Participate & Provide Liquidity to Earn.
Understanding the tokenomics of Polkamarkets (POLK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.