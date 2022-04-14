Polkagold (PGOLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polkagold (PGOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polkagold (PGOLD) Information Polkagold is a first of it's kind commodity that seeks to leverage the combined synergies of the Polkadot & Algorand Community. 100% of the supply was released into LP from Genesis - Max Supply of 10 million all circulating. This means, just like Satoshi, had to mine his first Bitcoin - everyone had to buy their first PGOLD - no free handouts, for the fairest distribution. For Full Details on how PGOLD works please visit our website: https://www.polkagold.tech/ Official Website: https://www.polkagold.tech/ Whitepaper: https://www.polkagold.tech/ Buy PGOLD Now!

Polkagold (PGOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polkagold (PGOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 443.31K $ 443.31K $ 443.31K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 443.31K $ 443.31K $ 443.31K All-Time High: $ 0.279468 $ 0.279468 $ 0.279468 All-Time Low: $ 0.02904502 $ 0.02904502 $ 0.02904502 Current Price: $ 0.04432634 $ 0.04432634 $ 0.04432634 Learn more about Polkagold (PGOLD) price

Polkagold (PGOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polkagold (PGOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PGOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PGOLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PGOLD's tokenomics, explore PGOLD token's live price!

