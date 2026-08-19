Polkacity Price Today

The live Polkacity (POLC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POLC.

Polkacity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,372, with a circulating supply of 190.03M POLC. During the last 24 hours, POLC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POLC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.52K.

Polkacity (POLC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.37K$ 34.37K $ 34.37K Volume (24H) $ 52.52K$ 52.52K $ 52.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 123.00K$ 123.00K $ 123.00K Circulation Supply 190.03M 190.03M 190.03M Total Supply 680,000,000.0 680,000,000.0 680,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Polkacity is $ 34.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.52K. The circulating supply of POLC is 190.03M, with a total supply of 680000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.00K.