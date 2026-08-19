Polite Cat Price Today

The live Polite Cat (POCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current POCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POCAT.

Polite Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,053.91, with a circulating supply of 974.86M POCAT. During the last 24 hours, POCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00190501, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POCAT moved -0.31% in the last hour and +1.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Polite Cat (POCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.05K$ 13.05K $ 13.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.05K$ 13.05K $ 13.05K Circulation Supply 974.86M 974.86M 974.86M Total Supply 974,861,250.662122 974,861,250.662122 974,861,250.662122

The current Market Cap of Polite Cat is $ 13.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POCAT is 974.86M, with a total supply of 974861250.662122. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.05K.