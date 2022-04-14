Polar Inu (POLAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polar Inu (POLAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polar Inu (POLAR) Information Polar Inu (POLAR) Polar Inu (POLAR) Solana PumpFun Relaunch Polar Inu is a pioneering DeFi project built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by Polar, a resilient 9.5-year-old Siberian Husky. Our mission is to raise awareness for Polar’s medical treatments through innovative blockchain solutions and community engagement. By leveraging the power of decentralized finance, we aim to set a new standard of care for canines with cancer while fostering a supportive, transparent, and engaged global community. Join us in this special Solana PumpFun Relaunch FairLaunch Edition and be a part of our journey to make a difference! 🌟🐾❄️ Airdrop Note: 5% of the total supply (50,000,000 $POLAR) will be allocated to OG holders and early contributors. Your early support is invaluable to us! Official Website: https://www.polarinu.xyz Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z3-cAcxXg9nAWXb9VCcZm2na-UGd154U/view Buy POLAR Now!

Polar Inu (POLAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polar Inu (POLAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.51K $ 6.51K $ 6.51K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.51K $ 6.51K $ 6.51K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Polar Inu (POLAR) price

Polar Inu (POLAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polar Inu (POLAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POLAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POLAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POLAR's tokenomics, explore POLAR token's live price!

POLAR Price Prediction Want to know where POLAR might be heading? Our POLAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See POLAR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!