POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 2.15 24H High $ 4.43 All Time High $ 6.33 Lowest Price $ 1.93 Price Change (1H) -2.33% Price Change (1D) -4.80% Price Change (7D) -12.34%

POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) real-time price is $2.15. Over the past 24 hours, SWBERA traded between a low of $ 2.15 and a high of $ 4.43, showing active market volatility. SWBERA's all-time high price is $ 6.33, while its all-time low price is $ 1.93.

In terms of short-term performance, SWBERA has changed by -2.33% over the past hour, -4.80% over 24 hours, and -12.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.98M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.98M Circulation Supply 12.08M Total Supply 12,076,425.81339932

The current Market Cap of POL Staked WBERA is $ 25.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWBERA is 12.08M, with a total supply of 12076425.81339932. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.98M.