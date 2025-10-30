PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00213729 24H High $ 0.00271293 All Time High $ 0.01343034 Lowest Price $ 0.00120611 Price Change (1H) -3.58% Price Change (1D) -14.15% Price Change (7D) +19.84%

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) real-time price is $0.00214423. Over the past 24 hours, CTDA traded between a low of $ 0.00213729 and a high of $ 0.00271293, showing active market volatility. CTDA's all-time high price is $ 0.01343034, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00120611.

In terms of short-term performance, CTDA has changed by -3.58% over the past hour, -14.15% over 24 hours, and +19.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals (CTDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 347.40K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.15M Circulation Supply 161.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PokPok Agent Brain by Virtuals is $ 347.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CTDA is 161.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.15M.