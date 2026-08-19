Pod the Squire Price Today

The live Pod the Squire (SQUIRE) price today is $ 0.00106978, with a 16.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00106978 per SQUIRE.

Pod the Squire currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,069,589, with a circulating supply of 999.82M SQUIRE. During the last 24 hours, SQUIRE traded between $ 0.00104998 (low) and $ 0.00125961 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00777335, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQUIRE moved -2.04% in the last hour and -8.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.23K.

Pod the Squire (SQUIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) $ 60.23K$ 60.23K $ 60.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,818,749.759538 999,818,749.759538 999,818,749.759538

The current Market Cap of Pod the Squire is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.23K. The circulating supply of SQUIRE is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999818749.759538. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.