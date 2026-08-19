What is the current trading price of pMINT?

pMINT (PMINT) is currently priced at £0.0325010775727808175000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 17.34% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing pMINT's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),PulseChain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in PMINT?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is pMINT's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #2771 with a market capitalization of £657191.19675957390000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about PMINT?

With 20220591.089848563 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to pMINT's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0271740244781573070000 and £0.0354914321838328110000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does pMINT stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),PulseChain Ecosystem tokens, PMINT continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.