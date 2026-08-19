PMFI Price Today

The live PMFI (PMFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0,96% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PMFI.

PMFI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27 542, with a circulating supply of 100,00B PMFI. During the last 24 hours, PMFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PMFI moved -0,18% in the last hour and -4,09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PMFI (PMFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27,54K$ 27,54K $ 27,54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27,54K$ 27,54K $ 27,54K Circulation Supply 100,00B 100,00B 100,00B Total Supply 100 000 000 000,0 100 000 000 000,0 100 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of PMFI is $ 27,54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PMFI is 100,00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27,54K.