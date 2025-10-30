The live PLYR L1 price today is 0.00344854 USD. Track real-time PLYR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLYR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PLYR L1 price today is 0.00344854 USD. Track real-time PLYR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLYR price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 PLYR to USD Live Price:

$0.00344854
$0.00344854
0.00%1D
USD
PLYR L1 (PLYR) Live Price Chart
PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0.02441299
$ 0.02441299

$ 0.0000707
$ 0.0000707

-11.43%

-11.43%

PLYR L1 (PLYR) real-time price is $0.00344854. Over the past 24 hours, PLYR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PLYR's all-time high price is $ 0.02441299, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000707.

In terms of short-term performance, PLYR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -11.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Market Information

$ 421.38K
$ 421.38K

--

$ 2.59M
$ 2.59M

122.19M
122.19M

749,980,947.7369885
749,980,947.7369885

The current Market Cap of PLYR L1 is $ 421.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLYR is 122.19M, with a total supply of 749980947.7369885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PLYR L1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLYR L1 to USD was $ +0.0016024110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLYR L1 to USD was $ -0.0009343029.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLYR L1 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0016024110+46.47%
60 Days$ -0.0009343029-27.09%
90 Days$ 0--

What is PLYR L1 (PLYR)

PLYR L1 is all about revolutionizing the way we experience gaming and blockchain. Our mission is to merge the thrill of gaming with the power of decentralized finance (DeFi). Whether you’re a player, developer, or just someone who loves innovation, PLYR gives you the tools to earn, stake, and play in a fully decentralized ecosystem. We’ve built an interconnected universe where in-game rewards, NFTs, and digital assets flow seamlessly across games and platforms. PLYR is here to reshape the future of gaming by making blockchain tech accessible, fun, and truly rewarding for everyone involved!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Resource

PLYR L1 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PLYR L1 (PLYR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PLYR L1 (PLYR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PLYR L1.

Check the PLYR L1 price prediction now!

PLYR to Local Currencies

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PLYR L1 (PLYR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLYR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLYR L1 (PLYR)

How much is PLYR L1 (PLYR) worth today?
The live PLYR price in USD is 0.00344854 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PLYR to USD price?
The current price of PLYR to USD is $ 0.00344854. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PLYR L1?
The market cap for PLYR is $ 421.38K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PLYR?
The circulating supply of PLYR is 122.19M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLYR?
PLYR achieved an ATH price of 0.02441299 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLYR?
PLYR saw an ATL price of 0.0000707 USD.
What is the trading volume of PLYR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLYR is -- USD.
Will PLYR go higher this year?
PLYR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLYR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
PLYR L1 (PLYR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

