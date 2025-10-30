PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02441299 Lowest Price $ 0.0000707 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -11.43%

PLYR L1 (PLYR) real-time price is $0.00344854. Over the past 24 hours, PLYR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PLYR's all-time high price is $ 0.02441299, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000707.

In terms of short-term performance, PLYR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -11.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 421.38K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.59M Circulation Supply 122.19M Total Supply 749,980,947.7369885

The current Market Cap of PLYR L1 is $ 421.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLYR is 122.19M, with a total supply of 749980947.7369885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.