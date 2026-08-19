Plutus Price Today

The live Plutus (PLUTUS) price today is $ 0.0032465, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUTUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0032465 per PLUTUS.

Plutus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 256,305, with a circulating supply of 78.27M PLUTUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUTUS traded between $ 0.00308823 (low) and $ 0.00332019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05021, while the all-time low was $ 0.00282804.

In short-term performance, PLUTUS moved -1.02% in the last hour and +9.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.27.

Plutus (PLUTUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 256.31K$ 256.31K $ 256.31K Volume (24H) $ 117.27$ 117.27 $ 117.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 425.71K$ 425.71K $ 425.71K Circulation Supply 78.27M 78.27M 78.27M Total Supply 108,000,000.0 108,000,000.0 108,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Plutus is $ 256.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.27. The circulating supply of PLUTUS is 78.27M, with a total supply of 108000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 425.71K.