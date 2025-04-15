Pluton Price (PLU)
The live price of Pluton (PLU) today is 0.818874 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.33M USD. PLU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pluton Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pluton price change within the day is +3.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLU price information.
During today, the price change of Pluton to USD was $ +0.02997654.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pluton to USD was $ +0.1017142229.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pluton to USD was $ -0.2398736615.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pluton to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02997654
|+3.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1017142229
|+12.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2398736615
|-29.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pluton: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.17%
+3.80%
-3.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plutons are digital tokens issued to users on the Ethereum blockchain, these are native to the Plutus app. To provide an analogy, these tokens are similar to cash back or frequent flier miles. As a user, you will automatically be rewarded with a 3%* rebate in Plutons for every Bitcoin deposit you make towards a purchase. Plutons can be used within the Plutus app in the same way as Bitcoins. This means that you can use Plutons to charge your contactless balance just as you would with BTC, with the added benefit of zero fees and instant conversions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PLU to VND
₫20,996.748234
|1 PLU to AUD
A$1.29382092
|1 PLU to GBP
￡0.6141555
|1 PLU to EUR
€0.72060912
|1 PLU to USD
$0.818874
|1 PLU to MYR
RM3.61123434
|1 PLU to TRY
₺31.14996696
|1 PLU to JPY
¥117.2627568
|1 PLU to RUB
₽67.36057524
|1 PLU to INR
₹70.43954148
|1 PLU to IDR
Rp13,647.89454084
|1 PLU to KRW
₩1,163.1695733
|1 PLU to PHP
₱46.70038422
|1 PLU to EGP
￡E.41.75438526
|1 PLU to BRL
R$4.7904129
|1 PLU to CAD
C$1.13004612
|1 PLU to BDT
৳99.48500226
|1 PLU to NGN
₦1,314.39922362
|1 PLU to UAH
₴33.80311872
|1 PLU to VES
Bs58.140054
|1 PLU to PKR
Rs229.694157
|1 PLU to KZT
₸424.06208964
|1 PLU to THB
฿27.49778892
|1 PLU to TWD
NT$26.49876264
|1 PLU to AED
د.إ3.00526758
|1 PLU to CHF
Fr0.66328794
|1 PLU to HKD
HK$6.3462735
|1 PLU to MAD
.د.م7.58277324
|1 PLU to MXN
$16.4593674