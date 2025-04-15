PLUMS Price (PLUMS)
The live price of PLUMS (PLUMS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLUMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PLUMS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.13 USD
- PLUMS price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLUMS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of PLUMS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLUMS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLUMS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLUMS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PLUMS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
One-liner description: $PLUMS, for the people, by the people 💎✋ What is PLUMS? PLUMS is a memecoin launched by the people, for the people. Initiated by a group of individuals as a tribute to the Plums internet meme that gained worldwide notoriety from the Ashley Schaeffer (Will Farrell) meme from the Eastbound and Down TV show. The currency is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is designed to be a fun and light-hearted cryptocurrency that can appeal to a wider audience beyond just Bitcoin enthusiasts. What are the project objectives? The project aims to capture the growing popularity of meme coins, which have been on the rise in recent years due to their unique and often humorous marketing strategies, to serve as the safe haven for future Degen liquidity and to create a decentralized network for connecting degens through the power of memes. By leveraging the power of memes, PLUMS will create a network that is not only fun and entertaining, but also has the potential for real-world impact. What makes PLUMS unique? One of the things that makes PLUMS stand out from other meme coins is that it’s supply will not be centralised to individual wallets and its launch involved a $PLUMS airdrop to those who contributed to the initial LP before it reached a hard cap of 20ETH. Moreover, PLUMS has adopted PEPE’s no-tax policy. This means that holders of the currency do not have to pay any taxes on their earnings, which can be a significant benefit for those who are looking to invest in a cryptocurrency that has the potential for high returns. The tokens fun and playful nature makes it appealing to those who are not necessarily interested in the more serious aspects of traditional cryptocurrencies. Related Links: Telegram: https://t.me/+efZpJvv7Y9thODhh… Discord: https://discord.gg/Xkk545eC Website: https://plums.wtf/
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
