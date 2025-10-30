Plume Staked ETH (PETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3,734.36 $ 3,734.36 $ 3,734.36 24H Low $ 3,966.53 $ 3,966.53 $ 3,966.53 24H High 24H Low $ 3,734.36$ 3,734.36 $ 3,734.36 24H High $ 3,966.53$ 3,966.53 $ 3,966.53 All Time High $ 4,947.99$ 4,947.99 $ 4,947.99 Lowest Price $ 3,366.9$ 3,366.9 $ 3,366.9 Price Change (1H) -0.14% Price Change (1D) -4.24% Price Change (7D) -2.49% Price Change (7D) -2.49%

Plume Staked ETH (PETH) real-time price is $3,739.43. Over the past 24 hours, PETH traded between a low of $ 3,734.36 and a high of $ 3,966.53, showing active market volatility. PETH's all-time high price is $ 4,947.99, while its all-time low price is $ 3,366.9.

In terms of short-term performance, PETH has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -4.24% over 24 hours, and -2.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Plume Staked ETH (PETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 184.14K$ 184.14K $ 184.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 184.14K$ 184.14K $ 184.14K Circulation Supply 49.24 49.24 49.24 Total Supply 49.24363222691261 49.24363222691261 49.24363222691261

The current Market Cap of Plume Staked ETH is $ 184.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PETH is 49.24, with a total supply of 49.24363222691261. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 184.14K.