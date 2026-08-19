PLOI Price Today

The live PLOI (PLOI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLOI.

PLOI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,062, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PLOI. During the last 24 hours, PLOI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLOI moved -1.06% in the last hour and +4.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PLOI (PLOI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.06K$ 78.06K $ 78.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.06K$ 78.06K $ 78.06K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLOI is $ 78.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLOI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.06K.