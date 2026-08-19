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The live PLOI price today is 0 USD.PLOI market cap is 78,062 USD. Track real-time PLOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live PLOI price today is 0 USD.PLOI market cap is 78,062 USD. Track real-time PLOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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PLOI Price (PLOI)

Unlisted

1 PLOI to USD Live Price:

$0.00007786
$0.00007786$0.00007786
+5.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PLOI (PLOI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:35:00 (UTC+8)

PLOI Price Today

The live PLOI (PLOI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLOI.

PLOI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,062, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PLOI. During the last 24 hours, PLOI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLOI moved -1.06% in the last hour and +4.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PLOI (PLOI) Market Information

$ 78.06K
$ 78.06K$ 78.06K

--
----

$ 78.06K
$ 78.06K$ 78.06K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PLOI is $ 78.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLOI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.06K.

PLOI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.06%

-2.64%

+4.45%

+4.45%

PLOI (PLOI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PLOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLOI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLOI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.64%
30 Days$ 0-4.49%
60 Days$ 0-0.13%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for PLOI

PLOI (PLOI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLOI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PLOI (PLOI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PLOI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PLOI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PLOI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PLOI Price Prediction.

What is PLOI (PLOI)

happy hunting. eat alone.

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About PLOI

What is the live trading price of PLOI today?

The current trading price of PLOI stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for PLOI?

PLOI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for PLOI?

In the last 24 hours, PLOI has seen a price movement of -2.64%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has PLOI traded in today?

Within the past day, PLOI fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLOI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:35:00 (UTC+8)

PLOI (PLOI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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